Can nebuliser be used as substitute for oxygen cylinder? Find out the truth behind viral video

As India finds a way to combat the second wave of the novel coronavirus, there are a lot of people who tragically lost their lives due to a lack of oxygen supply. While people are looking for leads to procure oxygen cylinders, a video recently went viral on Twitter wherein Dr Alok from Faridabad’s Sarvoday Hospital claimed that an empty nebuliser can improve the level of blood oxygen.

For the unversed, nebulisers are devices that turn medicine into a fine mist that can be then breathed in through a mask.

In the video, the doctor can be heard saying, "I am showing you a trick. You can do this. This is the nebuliser. This is the machine where we put the medicine. But don’t use any medicine. Use the empty nebuliser. Sit down. Put it on your nose and switch on the machine. There is enough oxygen in the environment. Don’t rush after oxygen cylinders. Don’t put your life at stake. Stay at home. Thank you."

As soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, many healthcare experts called out the misleading claims, including Sarvodaya Hospital who clarified that it does not endorse the information given by the doctor.

In its clarification, the hospital said, "The video has not been backed by any evidence or scientific study, does not reflect any medical advice and is in no way endorsed by Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad."

A short while later, Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, chairman of the Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Medanta, also slammed the video calling it baseless.

After comments from so many other medical professionals, Dr Alok released another video and said nebuliser is not an alternative to oxygen cylinders.

He said, "Hi, I am Dr Alok. A video of me went viral yesterday which says nebuliser is an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. This is not true. I am repeating myself this is not true. Probably I wanted to say something else and couldn’t frame it properly. With folded hands, I am telling you nebuliser is not an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. I wanted to give some other message. Take care. Thank you."