​India's rail network boasts some of the world's most remarkable train journeys, both in terms of distance covered and train length. The Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express holds the title for the longest train route in India. This train travels a staggering 4,189 kilometers, connecting Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The journey spans approximately 75 hours and 30 minutes, passing through nine states and making 57 scheduled stops. ​

In terms of train length, India introduced the 'Super Vasuki' in August 2022, which is the country's longest freight train. Measuring about 3.5 kilometers, the Super Vasuki comprises six engines and 295 wagons. This massive train can haul approximately 25,962 tons of freight, significantly enhancing the efficiency of bulk goods transportation across the country. ​

Comparatively, Pakistan's longest train route is the Karachi–Peshawar route, covering a distance of approximately 1,721 kilometers. The Pakistan Express operates on this route, connecting the southern port city of Karachi to Peshawar in the north-western region. The journey takes around 33 hours, traversing through several major cities, including Lahore and Rawalpindi.​

Additionally, Pakistan's rail network does not currently operate freight trains comparable in length or capacity to India's Super Vasuki. Therefore, in both passenger and freight train categories, India's longest trains surpass those of Pakistan in terms of distance covered and train length.​

