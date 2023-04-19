'Can i take Vamika on date': Little boy's placard for Virat Kohli's daughter leaves internet furious

screengrab

New Delhi: Vamika, the daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has received a lot of attention since her birth in 2021. While the couple has taken precautions to ensure that their daughter does not receive excessive media attention at such a young age, there have been moments when things have gotten out of hand. A child was seen holding a poster demanding Kohli's permission to date Vamika at a recent RCB versus CSK match in Bengaluru. This incident has prompted outrage on social media, with commenters condemning the child's parents for supporting such cringe-worthy behaviour.

Here is something wrong with parenting, idk why people are finding it cute pic.twitter.com/xj5DqZHRmx April 17, 2023

Dr. Nimo Yadav shared the now-viral post on Twitter. A little boy in the image requested Virat for permission to date Vamika. He was holding a similar poster. “Hi Virat uncle, Can I take Vamika on a Date?!" reads the text on placard. Sharing it on microbogging site, Dr Nimo Yadav wrote "Here is something wrong with parenting, idk why people are finding it cute."

The post quickly went viral, eliciting a wide range of comments from Twitter users. A large portion of the internet was not impressed and criticised the boy's parents for promoting such acts.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is not cute. It’s vulgar" A second added, "This is seriously not cool boss." A third added, "Bacche koi pata hi nahi kuch, parents kya kya karwa rahe" A fourth shared, "I am sure that the kid might not be knowing what their parents are wishing for.."

More reactions:

Apne bacho ko TV pe laane ke liye maa baap kisi bhi hadd tak guzar sakte hain. — amsher Singh (@Shamsher0793) April 18, 2023