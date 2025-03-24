A Bengaluru-based CEO sparked debate, claiming Gen Z know social media skills but lacks maths and problem-solving skills.

A Bengaluru-based CEO has sparked a debate on LinkedIn, questioning whether Gen Z's expertise in social media is overshadowing their essential problem-solving and financial literacy skills. Ashish Gupta, the CEO in question, shared a post on his LinkedIn profile titled "Gen Z Knows Reels, But Not Real Math?", expressing his concerns about the younger generation's abilities beyond digital trends.

Gupta recounted an experience from a recent visit to a college campus to recruit fresh graduates from BBA, BCA, and other streams. During interactions with over 50 students, he posed a simple Class 5-level mathematics question, which was "If a car travels the first 60 km at 30 km/h and the next 60 km at 60 km/h, what is its average speed?"

To his surprise, only two students answered correctly, with the rest struggling to solve it.

While many students failed the basic maths question, Gupta observed their enthusiasm and expertise in Instagram reels, viral content, and digital marketing strategies.

Taking to LinkedIn, the CEO highlighted this issue as he wrote, "This highlights a stark reality—Gen Z is highly skilled in social media but lacks fundamental problem-solving, logical reasoning, and financial literacy. If these trends continue, we may have a generation struggling with personal finance, decision-making, and analytical skills."

Gupta concluded his post by urging educators, employers, and mentors to address this skill gap. He emphasised the need for a more balanced approach to education, focusing not just on digital fluency but also on essential life skills like problem-solving and financial literacy.

"Critical thinking and basic numeracy are non-negotiable life skills. What are your thoughts? How do we ensure a balanced skillset for the next generation?"

Gupta's post has sparked conversations online, with people expressing mixed reactions. Some agreed with his concerns, highlighting the importance of foundational skills, while others argued that Gen Z's digital proficiency is a valuable asset in today's world.

How did social media reacted?

A user wrote, "Sir it may even be a problem of that particular cohort of the institute and may not be true for all."

"Ashish Gupta Labeling a specific question as a “Class 5 math problem” assumes a standardized educational curriculum across all boards—CBSE, ICSE, and various State Boards—which is simply not accurate. What may be taught in Class 5 under one board could be introduced later (or earlier) in another, making the comparison misleading and unfair," said a seperate user.

“This is concerning! Schools should focus on real-world problem-solving rather than just theory,” wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, a recent survey by Intelligent.com paints a concerning picture of the current state of recent college graduates entering the workforce. The 2024 survey revealed that a significant majority, 75%, of companies were dissatisfied with some or all of the recent graduates they hired. This dissatisfaction has translated into concrete actions, with around 60% of companies firing a graduate this year.