Saudi Arabia has begun constructing the USD 50 billion Mukaab, set to be the world’s largest building.

Saudi Arabia has started building the USD 50 billion (Rs 4,15,000 crore) Mukaab project, which is set to become the world’s largest building. Located in Riyadh, this massive cube-shaped structure will rise to a height of 1,300 feet and span 1,200 feet in width. Once finished, the Mukaab will be large enough to fit 20 Empire State Buildings inside it, bringing a striking new look to the city's skyline and marking a big step in the Kingdom's efforts to modernize its infrastructure.

The Mukaab is being developed as a "downtown-in-a-box," with 2 million square feet of space that will include 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and a variety of amenities. The building will offer everything from fine dining and retail outlets to office spaces and green areas. The aim is to create a complete, self-contained community where everything is accessible within the structure. The developers, New Murabba Development Company, have focused on a "human-first" approach, ensuring that green spaces are located within a 15-minute walk from any point inside the cube.

The exterior of the Mukaab will feature AI-driven visuals, virtual realities, and holographic displays to provide visitors with an immersive experience. This technology is similar to the innovative displays used in the Las Vegas Sphere. The building's design is inspired by Saudi Arabia’s natural landscapes and traditional Najdi architecture, featuring pathways that resemble riverbeds and courtyards that echo the Kingdom’s iconic mudbrick structures.

Funded by the Public Investment Fund, the Mukaab is a key part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Vision 2030 aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy beyond oil by promoting tourism, technology, and public services. The project is expected to be completed by 2030, contributing over $51 billion to the non-oil economy and creating about 334,000 jobs. Along with other projects like NEOM and the Line, the Mukaab is set to reshape Saudi Arabia’s urban landscape and showcase its commitment to sustainable, innovative city planning.