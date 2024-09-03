Twitter
Viral

Can Cristiano Ronaldo break MrBeast’s record on YouTube? Here’s what star footballer said

The Portuguese forward footballer has posted 28 videos and achieved 56 million subscribers in just 14 days of launching his YouTube channel.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 07:19 PM IST

Can Cristiano Ronaldo break MrBeast’s record on YouTube? Here’s what star footballer said
Portugal football captain Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most influential sports personalities in the world. He recently launched his YouTube channel which found over a million subscribers in just an hour and a half, making it the fastest to do so on the platform. Later, the channel amazingly managed to gather a whopping 50 million subscribers in less than a week. After breaking landmark records, Ronaldo now eyes to surpass MrBeast to become the leading channel on YouTube with the most subscribers.

During a UEFA Nations League press conference, the Real Madrid legend opened up on breaking American YouTuber MrBeast’s landmark record of most number of subscribers. In the viral video, Ronaldo said, “MrBeast on YouTube? In two years, let’s try to beat him.”

The Portuguese forward footballer has posted 28 videos and achieved 56 million subscribers in just 14 days of launching his YouTube channel. Whereas MrBeast holds 313 million subscribers currently on YouTube. 

Meanwhile, Portugal is set to face Croatia in the UFFA Nations League on September 6 (Friday). They will take on Scotland on September 8 (Sunday).

