Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player at the IPL 2026 mini auction. However, his expensive bid sparked memes on the internet with social media users taking a dig at Rajasthan Royals and his actual salary amount which is less than his winning bid.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 06:29 PM IST

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’
Netizens flood internet with memes on Cameron Green after his winning bid.
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player at the IPL 2026 mini auction on Tuesday after being sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a remarkable Rs 25.20 crore at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.  

The bidding for Green started with Mumbai Indians with a mere Rs 2.75 crore and soon Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders intervened. However, after Rajasthan Royals (RR) backed out, KKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were left in the competition. When KKR increased the bid, they took Green for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore, said to be the highest in the current auction.  

From just Rs 2 crore, Cameron Green reached 12 times the original amount, going through an intense bidding war. With this bidding, Green even left Mitchell Starc behind. Last year, Starc was bought for INR 24.75 crore. With this, he is the third most expensive player in the current IPL league only after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.  

Fans flood social media with memes on Green’s winning bid 

Social media users have flooded feeds with their most fun opinion on Cameron Green’s bidding. A user captioned a picture, “Cameron Green be like:” and included two faces with different expressions, one on which he wrote, “Cameron Green sold for 25.20 cr” and on another, “Will get only 18 cr the rest 7.20 cr will be used towards players welfare.”  

A user captioned a video “Rajasthan Royals bidding for Cameron Green” taking a dig at the IPL team which lost him to KKR. The user showed three men watching an aircraft land in front of them briefly before taking off again.  

Another wrote, “Cameron Green cancelling his Lambhoghini and buying Rolls Royce while watching his bid.” 

Why will Green get only INR 18 crore? 

Though Cameron Green has been sold for Rs 25.20 crore, he will only receive Rs 18 crore as salary because as per IPL governing council rules, international players can get a maximum salary of Rs 18 crore, even if the bid goes beyond that. 

