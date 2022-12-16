Camel witnesses snow for the first time, its reaction is now a viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Waiting for weekend? Yes we know you can't wait but here's a clip that can make your day brighter. An absolutely adorable video of a camel who saw snow for the very first time is doing the rounds of social media and we bet you will watch it on loop. An Instagram account called @ranchogrande_ojai. posted the short clip of the camel and it has gone viral on the internet.

Albert, the camel in the video, sees snow for the first time. It becomes excited and begins to jump. The camel then shares its joy with its pals - a herd of goats. The animal shows the goats all of his favourite spots as the video progresses. According to the video's voiceover, the mammal is a snow camel.

The internet is a big fan of cute animal videos. Hence, needless to mention, Albert has already become social media's favourite. The video collected thousands of likes and netizens gushed over Albert in the comments section of the post.

"Albert and all his friends absolutely made my day yesterday!!! I watched your videos multiples times and shared it with EVERYONE I know. Please let Albert and all his friends know that I’m coming to visit soon so I can see Camel zoomies in person!!," a user said in the comments section. Another comment reads, "If nobody has told you this yet, this deserves to be the theme of a children’s book! So fun!!"