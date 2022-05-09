California cops can't stop dancing at Punjab wedding while responding to complaint, watch viral video

Screen grab

Following complaints from Manpreet Toor's neighbours, two sheriff's officers arrived at the door of a Punjabi family in California for a pre-wedding celebration last month.

While the celebrations went on with pomp and joy, the family members were nervous after seeing the police, but their worries faded once the deputies joined in.

ABC10 reports that the incident took place in Tracy on April 13 during the pre-wedding of Toor's brother Mandiver to his fiancée Raman. Throughout the night, the dance floor stayed busy and the backyard was filled with music.

Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests!



It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down. :) April 15, 2022

Local news reports said that the party lasted long beyond 10 p.m. when one of the neighbours called the police.

"We just sang, we danced, we just partied because we were super excited. The music was really loud because it was an outdoor event," said Manpreet Toor to ABC10.

After lowering the volume, Ms Toor and her guests offered the deputies the chance to dance with them on a Punjabi song, and the cops acquiesced, and soon they were all dancing. Over 33,000 people have viewed Kanda Productions' Instagram video of their performance.

After witnessing the deputies' new dance moves taught by the hosts, the guests in the ceremony went crazy. Other than that, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office tweeted a thank you to the guests for their graciousness, saying that homeowners had agreed to tone down the music.

Ms Toor went on to say that Manvinder and Raman exchanged wedding vows two days later and that the two deputies were invited to their celebration as well.