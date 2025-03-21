a Bengaluru cab driver became the centre of the meme craze. His warning note to the city’s passengers has gone viral prompting craziest and hilarious reactions from netizens. He has put a note in his cab warning passengers of no romance.

Bengaluru has been a viral worthy content on social media, for many reasons netizens keep coming up with memes over it. Recently, a Bengaluru cab driver became the centre of the meme craze. His warning note to the city’s passengers has gone viral prompting craziest and hilarious reactions from netizens. The note warns passengers, especially if a couple boards the cab, to “keep distance” and “stay calm”.

Bengaluru cab viral note

The viral cab note read, “Warning!! No romance. This is a cab, not your private place or OYO so please keep distance and stay calm.” This warning message prompted creative reactions among netizens who were left laughing while noticing the intriguing message.

Social media reacts to driver's warning note

A reddit user shared the viral picture with the caption, “Saw this in a cab in Bengaluru today”. The post quickly went viral, sparking a series of social media reactions. Users did not seem to take offense with the note instead took the message as humour. "Mr driver has seen stuff and he doesn't want to witness them again," a user wrote.

“I completely understand his POV though. Like in a closed environment like car, PDA or making out isnt like making out behind the bushes in a park or something. You are essentially forcing him to watch whatev is it that you are doing. And that doesnt sound too 'consent'-ful to me, he has a right not to participate in it, regardless if they are his 'customers'" another individual wrote.

“Hahaha this is hilarious..the shit he must have seen to put this there.. poor chap," wrote a third user. "Drivers in Bengaluru have seen things that would make you rethink any romantic plans in a cab. It's a whole different level of urban life!" commented one user.

"I feel for the drivers. heard some couples make out or give handjob in cab, I bet it makes them feel uncomfortable i understand people are horny but atleast wait till you get home or to a hotel," said another.