Buying house in US? Viral post warns Indian H1B visa holders against it

In the now-viral post, the user cited ongoing problems in the tech industry and unpredictable US immigration policies as reasons to exercise caution.

A post on Reddit has raised concerns among H-1B visa holders looking to buy a home in the US. An anonymous user named SmokeySkyline shared a warning post about the risks of buying a home on a temporary work visa.

For those who don't know, the H-1B visa allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers with at least a bachelor's degree in a particular field.

In the now-viral post, the user cited ongoing problems in the tech industry and unpredictable US immigration policies as reasons to exercise caution.

"The tech environment is very volatile," a user warned on Reddit. "Politics follows suit. You could lose your job before you know it, or the country could become even more hostile to H1bs," the user also pointed out.

For many foreign professionals in the US, their jobs and visas are very closely linked. If they lose their job, they may also lose the right to stay in the country.

In addition, the Reddit post also pointed out that owning a home comes with a huge financial responsibility. The user wrote that in times of job cuts and political uncertainty, owning a property can be a huge financial burden.

The post, shared on July 10, received more than 500 upvotes and several reactions. Many users supported the original post and felt the warning was correct.

One user wrote, "Buying a home is a waste of money. Source: Owning a home is a waste of money."

Another user said, "If H-1Bs stopped buying homes, the housing market, especially for 'good towns, ' will fall like 2008.''

Another user said, "Honestly, a dumb take. Yes, I can pay off my house if I want to, but at 4% mortgage interest, my money can have more upside sitting in stocks and crypto. I would just refinance when rates go down (if ever) and then pay it off in 10 years.''