But Germans can dance! Video of German envoy dancing to Naatu Naatu at Delhi's Chandni Chowk goes viral

New Delhi: It was a historic victory for SS Rajamouli's RRR after the song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song in the Oscars 2023. Following the announcement, a wave of excitement swept across the nation, spurring people to celebrate by creating dance videos for the smash hit song.

Aside from the brilliant music, many people were blown away by the difficult-to-replicate choreography. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's quick steps were flawlessly performed. The song has made a global impact and is, to put it mildly, a smash success. While we're at it, here's a clip that's making the rounds on the internet. Well the clip features German ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann dancing to Oscar-winning song at Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

In the now-viral video, the German ambassador and his staff can be seen dancing to the catchy beats of the super popular track. They even nailed the hook step of the peppy track.

Dr. Philipp shared the dance video on his official Twitter handle with a caption that reads, ” Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who’s next?”

The video went viral on social garnering more than 148,000 views. Desi netizens loved the dance clip and flooded the comment section with praises for German embassy.

Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Chandrabose wrote the lyrics and MM Keeravani composed the music. This year, the song won a Golden Globe.