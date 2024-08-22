Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

Japinder Kaur is a Dubai-based fashion designer, and Harpreet Singh Chadha is a well-known businessman.

The Ambani weddings are widely known as India's most extravagant and opulent events, but one Indian wedding that took place in Dubai surpassed the Ambanis when it comes to glitz and royalty, going almost overboard with the details.

Dubai-based fashion designer Japinder Kaur and Businessman Harpreet Singh Chadha tied the knot in Dubai in 2017. The five-day wedding was hosted in three locations in Dubai - the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and the Palazzo Versace Dubai. The couple hired a helicopter to cover 350 kg of rose petals on the yacht.

On the engagement, the bride Japinder adorned herself with a 12-carat diamond ring while the groom wore a 6-carat ring. For the wedding, the bride wore a 20-pound lehenga with a 120-carat polki necklace.

Japinder wore a gorgeous gown with Swarovski crystal embellishments and a diamond tiara for the roka ceremony.

As per reports, Japinder Kaur-Harpreet Chadha's wedding budget for the five-day celebrations is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore, slightly less than the cost of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.