Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, while India's tallest is a 320-meter-high building located in..

In today’s modern world, we are building things that once seemed impossible. One such trend is the rise of skyscraper buildings—very tall structures that seem to touch the sky. These buildings are now being built across the globe to meet growing space and housing needs in busy cities.

The Rise of Skyscrapers

Among all skyscrapers in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates holds the record for being the tallest building. It was officially opened in 2010, and since then, it has become a symbol of modern architecture and engineering.

The height of Burj Khalifa is an incredible 828 meters (2,717 feet), and it has a total of 163 floors. It stands as a global icon, attracting millions of tourists every year.

India’s Tallest Building

India, too, is quickly adopting the trend of high-rise buildings. Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Noida are home to hundreds of skyscrapers. But do you know which is the tallest building in India?

The answer is the Palais Royale Tower in Mumbai. It is a massive residential building and is currently the tallest in the country. The tower stands 320 meters (1,050 feet) tall and has 88 floors. It was completed in 2018.

Palais Royale Tower is not just tall but also known for its luxurious design and eco-friendly features. It was designed to offer high-end living while keeping sustainability in mind.

A Sign of Urban Growth

Buildings like Palais Royale and Burj Khalifa show how cities around the world are growing upwards instead of outwards. As land becomes more limited in big cities, skyscrapers help provide homes and offices without taking up too much ground space.

So while Burj Khalifa continues to amaze the world with its height, India’s own Palais Royale Tower stands proud as a symbol of modern Indian architecture.