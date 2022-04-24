Bunny rabbit gives work out motivation to neitzens, check out this video

Picture courtesy: Instagram/@bunnydayoff

The Internet is the great source to look for all kinds of videos, whether it's a cat massaging a baby or a dog playing the piano. Everything is at your fingertips with only a click away. Recently, an adorable video of a bunny working out has been floating on social media, inspiring neitzen to leave their lazy lives behind and hit the gym.

A rabbit can be seen standing on two legs with both hands stretched up, moving right-left, and wearing a headband on the forehead in this video. There's also energetic background music playing, which bunny rabbit is swaying to.

The video was posted on Instagram by an account named 'bunnydayoff,' with the caption, "Let's warm up for tonight" ( with heart in eyes and heart emoji). It has over 3,000 likes and over 20,000 views thus far. Several user gave their reaction to this cute video in the comment section as one user wrote, “Bun is in shape baby”. Another user commented, “Does he get extra treats after a workout?”.

