Bullet Train in South India to connect 4 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai; know key routes, travel time

A bullet train project has been proposed for South India, connecting Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bengaluru. CM N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that a survey has been ordered. The project aligns with PM Modi’s vision to expand India’s high-speed rail network.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a survey has been ordered for a bullet train project in South India, connecting four major cities. After the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the government is now moving forward with South India as the next big hub for high speed connectivity.

South India bullet train route

The proposed bullet train project will connect Hyderabad, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bengaluru. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, speaking at the India Food Manufacturing Summit in Visakhapatnam, said that the survey for the project has already been ordered.

He highlighted that these four cities together represent a population of over five crore and one of the biggest markets in the world, making the project a game-changer for regional connectivity and economic growth.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of stations of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

PM Modi on expanding bullet train routes

The announcement came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in a bullet train in Japan alongside Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba. During his visit, PM Modi reiterated India’s ambition to expand the high-speed rail network and stressed that the government is committed to making bullet trains a part of India’s transport revolution.

Why does the bullet train project matter?

The South India bullet train project aims to drastically cut travel time between the four metros, boost business opportunities, and create a stronger regional economy. With improved connectivity, it is expected to benefit industries, tourism, and trade across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.


ALSO READ: PM Modi's Japan visit: AI, semiconductors, batteries, bullet trains...how can India-Japan stop China?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
