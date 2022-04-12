Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall: UP man renames shop as tribute to Yogi Adityanath

In Uttar Pradesh, the bulldozer has become a kind of mascot for the Yogi Adityanath government.

Yogi Adityanath is now known as 'Bulldozer Baba' in the state as he used bulldozers extensively to demolish illegal properties of mafia and criminals.

This has impressed a tea stall owner in Varanasi who changed his shop’s name on the very day Yogi Adityanath took oath as UP CM again on March 25. The tea stall owner changed the name of his shop to 'Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall' as a tribute to Chief Minister Adityanath.

Tea stall owner Ram Surat Yadav said he was impressed by the bulldozer's role in ensuring the BJP's return to power in the recent concluded Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Surat Yadav and his son Chandresh Yadav said they were impressed by Adityanath's style of functioning and renamed their shop in honour of the chief minister. He also talked about his tea, saying, “Our tea is 'hard' like a bulldozer.”

Ram Surat Yadav said, “The day Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister for the second time, the same day we changed the name of our tea shop.”

He further said, “Lassi is also sold in the tea shop and it has been named as 'Gaushala Lassi Bhandar'. Yogi Adityanath has a lot of cows and this is a tribute to him.”

