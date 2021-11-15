Bull sells for Rs 1 crore at Krishi Mela in Bengaluru, semen priced THIS much

Kicker- A bull at the Krishi Mela in Bengaluru was sold at a whopping Rs 1 crore price, and its semen was sold off at Rs 1000 per dose.

The Krishi Mela in Bengaluru had an unlikely and super expensive start attraction this time- a bull, which is priced at a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore. The price of this bull was much extensively higher than what bulls in India actually sell for, but the reason was revealed by his owner.

The three-year-old bull named Krishna grabbed everyone’s attention at this year’s Krishi Mela because of its shockingly expensive price. As per news agency ANI, the bull is currently worth over Rs 1 crore. The bull was dressed up and decorated with vibrant ornaments at the Krishi Mela.

A 3.5 yr old bull named Krishna, valued at around Rs 1 Cr, has become centre of attraction at Krishi Mela in Bengaluru



Hallikar breed is mother of all cattle breeds. Semen of this breed is in high demand & we sell a dose of the semen at Rs 1000, said Boregowda, the bull owner pic.twitter.com/5cWZ5RW1Ic November 14, 2021

The young bull belongs to the Hallikar breed, which is the “mother of all breeds”, as per Boregowda, who is the owner of Krishna. The owner of the bull also revealed the shocking price of its semen, saying that it’s currently in “high demand” because of the breed.

He told ANI that one dose of Krishna’s semen sells at a price of Rs 1000 because of high value and demand. Krishna became the highlight of Bengaluru’s Krishi Mela, not just because of his price but because of the high value of his breed and potency.

The four-day-long Krishi Mela in Bengaluru is a special affair this year as it was inaugurated by a tribal woman who has now turned to modern farming. The woman inaugurated the fair in the absence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, as per reports.