'Built it myself: Man mimics US President Donald Trump if he visited India's Taj Mahal, leaves netizens in splits, WATCH viral video

A man, named Austin Nasso, best known for his impression of United States President Donald Trump has once again made headlines.

A man, named Austin Nasso, best known for his impression of United States President Donald Trump has once again made headlines. In his latest video posted on Instagram, Nasso is seen mimicking President Trump if he visited the Taj Mahal, Agra.

Based in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the Taj Mahal is one of the most popular tourist attractions in India, inviting more than millions of tourists every year. Standing right in front of the iconic monument, Nasso mimics the US President and says, "Here I am. I am at the Taj Mahal. I built it myself by the way. Not a lot of people know I built it". His hand gestures and lip movement are too accurate not to notice.

"And we're turning it into a hotel. Maybe a motel, we are loking into it", he continues. As per his Instagram profile, Austin Nasso is a comedian and co-founder of Techroast Show. "He’s turning it into the taj mini mall", the video was captioned.

Watch

Meanwhile, netizens can't keep calm, having seen an amazing impression of Donald Trump, one of the most popular leaders worldwide.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Welcome to trump in india... India loves Trump 2.0" wrote one user.

Another user jokingly commented, "Please leave tajmahal alone sir".

"We are naming 'Taj Mahal' to 'Trump Mahal'. Love your Trump voice", wrote a third.