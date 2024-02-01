Twitter
Budget 2024: Social media reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements with funny memes that have gone viral; check here

Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2024 speech asserted that all parts of India are becoming active members in economic growth. She added that India has stability and investments are massive. The Union Finance Minister added that the government is working to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:51 PM IST

Edited by

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today tabled the Budget 2024, marking it her sixth presentation in the role. After the budget speech, debates ignited about various sectors like income tax slabs, railway budgets and allocations for education, health, infrastructure, banking, agriculture, defence, IT and more. While economic experts critically analysed the budget.

While netizens reacted with their humourous memes, flooding social media with budget-related humour, ranging from middle-class jokes to memes showing the struggle to understand the complexities of budget. Additionally, the development plans for Lakshadweep and Maldive Row have also become meme material for many.

The Budget Session 2024 kicked off with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, followed by the Finance Minister’s budget presentation. Social media platform X witnessed a dramatic rise in trending hashtags related to Budget 2024. Various hashtags ruled the scenario such as #Budget2024, #NirmalaSitharaman and #BudgetSession. Here are some most funny and sarcastic memes about the budget session.

She said, “In 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges, the government overcame those challenges. Pro-people programmes were formulated and implemented promptly. Conditions were created for more opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. The fruits of development started reaching the people at scale. The country got a new sense of purpose and hope. Naturally, the people blessed the Government with a bigger mandate.”

Nirmala Sitharaman further asserted that citizens are witnessing an improved quality of life and evolving opportunities. She underlined that there has been a 50 percent increase in the average real income of the people. She added that inflation remains at a low level, contributing to the overall economic growth.

 
