Budget 2023: ChatGPT's 10-point answer to 'Ideal Budget for India' question goes viral

Budget emerged as the buzz word on the internet on Wednesday ahead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation. One of the most viral topics was revolutionary Artificial Intelligence software ChatGPT’s answer to a question about “What would be the ideal budget for India?”.
The viral ‘ideal budget’ checklist was originally posted by a Pune-based techie. As the post went viral, the answer from the path-breaking chatbot was reshared by several Twitter users.
ChatGPT's answer to 'Ideal Budget'
What is an ideal 'Budget'?
Just asked #ChatGPT#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/nkG9KyQO0u— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 31, 2023
FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
READ | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Centre may raise tax slab to Rs 5 lakh, latest updates