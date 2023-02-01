Budget 2023: ChatGPT's 10-point answer to 'Ideal Budget for India' question goes viral

File Photo

Budget emerged as the buzz word on the internet on Wednesday ahead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation. One of the most viral topics was revolutionary Artificial Intelligence software ChatGPT’s answer to a question about “What would be the ideal budget for India?”.

The viral ‘ideal budget’ checklist was originally posted by a Pune-based techie. As the post went viral, the answer from the path-breaking chatbot was reshared by several Twitter users.

ChatGPT's answer to 'Ideal Budget'

Increased investment in education, healthcare and infrastructure Focus on job creation and economic growth Tax reforms and simplification of the tax system Boost to agriculture and rural development Implementation of policies that promote entrepreneurship and attract foreign investment Measures to address income inequality and poverty Attention to environment sustainability and reduction of carbon footprint Reduction in government spending and control of fiscal deficit Investment in technology and digitisation to modernise the economy Implementation of reforms to improve ease of doing business

FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

