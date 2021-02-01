Budget 2021: 'Bored' Rahul Gandhi stirs meme fest on Twitter

Union Budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (February 1). Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present in the parliament during the session. The Congressman grabbed the attention of netizens because he was looking inattentive and bored during the budget speech.

Soon, after a few hours elapsed during the budget session, Gandhi looked 'bored' and 'inattentive' in the house.

Gandhi was seen wearing a mask and dozing off in the middle of the session. A picture of that particular moment started circulating on Twitter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Netizens flooded the microblogging site with pictures of Gandhi with captions that read " Me Attending Online Class in Morning..", while another user wrote, "When she comes with her best friend on a date".

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (February 1) tweeted his expectations from Union Budget 2021. The Wayanad MP posted the tweet minutes before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started the presentation of Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha.

His expectations were:

Support MSMEs to generate employment

Support farmers to generate employment.

Support workers to generate employment.

Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.

Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman mentioned that this year`s budget focused on six pillars - Health and Wellbeing, Physical and Financial Capital, and Infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, the minister stated that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021 and that this moment in history, when the political, economic, and strategic relations in the post-COVID world are changing, is the dawn of a new era - one in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope.