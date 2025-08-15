Twitter
Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?

'Bucket list accomplished': Mumbai woman sings ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, WATCH

MS Dhoni nearly ended THIS former Indian opener's ODI career in 2008, his name is...

Trump Putin meeting: Heavy security arrangements at historic Alaska summit, check key details

Will Cristiano Ronaldo make India appearance? AFC Champions League draw pits Al Nassr against FC Goa

'Bucket list accomplished': Mumbai woman sings ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, WATCH

The video begins with Saira performing the song, and the camera slowly pans to Aditya Roy Kapur, who had originally featured in the iconic track.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

'Bucket list accomplished': Mumbai woman sings ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, WATCH

A video of a Mumbai artist singing the popular song 'Chahun Main Ya Na' from the film Aashiqui 2, with the lead actor of the 2013 Bollywood hit film Aditya Roy Kapur cheering her on, has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The video posted on Instagram by Saira, with a caption: "Bucket list accomplished. Singing for and with Aditya Roy Kapur!" Ever since the video was shared on social media, it has garnered over 1.5 million views and continues to win hearts.

The video begins with Saira performing the song, and the camera slowly pans to Aditya Roy Kapur, who had originally featured in the iconic track. She sings the song beautifully while playing the guitar, creating a relaxing moment for the audience.

Watch the video here:

 

 

Check out the reactions here:

Social media was soon flooded with comments and praises for her.

"Everything about her is magical," said one user, while another added, "Right out of a novel."

One user said, "Live singing is not easy, and she did it with confidence and grace."

Another user wrote, ''I bet it was an amazing moment for you, Sairaah ma'am.''

About the film

A popular song from Mohit Suri's hit film is "Chahun Main Ya Na". It stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles and was also her debut film.

Also read: 17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him

 

Also read: 17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him
