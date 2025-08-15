'Bucket list accomplished': Mumbai woman sings ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, WATCH

The video begins with Saira performing the song, and the camera slowly pans to Aditya Roy Kapur, who had originally featured in the iconic track.

A video of a Mumbai artist singing the popular song 'Chahun Main Ya Na' from the film Aashiqui 2, with the lead actor of the 2013 Bollywood hit film Aditya Roy Kapur cheering her on, has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The video posted on Instagram by Saira, with a caption: "Bucket list accomplished. Singing for and with Aditya Roy Kapur!" Ever since the video was shared on social media, it has garnered over 1.5 million views and continues to win hearts.

The video begins with Saira performing the song, and the camera slowly pans to Aditya Roy Kapur, who had originally featured in the iconic track. She sings the song beautifully while playing the guitar, creating a relaxing moment for the audience.

Social media was soon flooded with comments and praises for her.

"Everything about her is magical," said one user, while another added, "Right out of a novel."

One user said, "Live singing is not easy, and she did it with confidence and grace."

Another user wrote, ''I bet it was an amazing moment for you, Sairaah ma'am.''

About the film

A popular song from Mohit Suri's hit film is "Chahun Main Ya Na". It stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles and was also her debut film.

