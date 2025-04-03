Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting director Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic thriller, yet to be titled.

Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting director Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic thriller, yet to be titled. However, it is being publicised as the third installment in the OG "Aashiqui" franchise. While the much-anticipated movie is already creating a buzz, some of the BTS videos have leaked online, leaving fans bursting with excitement.

In one of the BTS videos leaked on social media, Kartik Aaryan was seen shooting in Sikkim, carrying a "fierce" avatar alongside south sensation Sreeleela. Shared on Instagram, the clip features Kartik's character performing a concert on the stage, just when an intruder jumps up to the stage and provokes him.

The actor, then, can be seen tossing his cigarette aside and using his guitar to repeatedly hit the intruder. Sreeleela's character, on the other hand, stands and watches in utter shock.

The actor sported a bearded look and wore a green jacket, paired with baggy pants.

Here's how netizens reacted

Just as we said, fans are getting impatient for Kartik and Sreeleela-starrer movie. For them, it's already superhit with the iconic chartbuster - "Tu hi aashiqui hai".

"Underwhelming? What you talking about? These shots seem interesting.. I'm intrigued.. definitely watching this one", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "It's looking so Real....Ufff that Stan Man".