Kim Taehyung first introduced fans to Yeontan, a black and tan Pomeranian, during Jin's birthday broadcast in 2017.

BTS singer V, aka Kim Taehyung, has revealed the heartbreaking news of his dog Kim Yeontan's passing. Kim has posted a heartfelt statement to his Instagram stories about the same. He has also shared photos of himself and Yeontan on the platform. He recalled their deep bond over the past seven years. V first introduced fans to Yeontan, a black and tan Pomeranian, during Jin's birthday broadcast in 2017.

The singer expressed gratitude for the love shown by fans and encouraged them to remember Yeontan fondly. Yeontan had faced significant health challenges, including two unsuccessful heart surgeries.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Hello ARMY, are you having a warm end of the year? I’m glad the weather isn’t too cold yet! It feels like it’s been a while since I greeted ARMY with music. I have fond memories of preparing the duet with my beloved Hyo Shin hyung and also the carol by Bing Crosby, whom I deeply respect, which will be released soon. Time flies, and it’s already December."

