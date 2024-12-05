Jin has kept the ARMY engaged with various achievements, including his role as a torchbearer at the Paris Olympics and a solo appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

BTS Jin marked his 32nd birthday on December 4, 2024, and his fans around the world are expressing their love and admiration for him. As the eldest member of the globally renowned group, Jin has been a source of joy and creativity, particularly while his fellow members RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook are serving their mandatory military duties.

Recently, J-Hope was discharged in October. Despite BTS being on hiatus due to the members' enlistments, Jin has kept the ARMY engaged with various achievements, including his role as a torchbearer at the Paris Olympics and a solo appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Since his discharge from the military in June 2024, Jin has emerged as a significant figure in both music and fashion. He made history as the first Korean singer to serve as a torchbearer at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His sincere appreciation for the ARMYs, which he credited for making this achievement possible, has strengthened the connection between him and his fans. On social media, Jin expressed, “I am so honoured to be able to participate in the torch relay.”

Alongside his Olympic achievement, Jin has risen to prominence as a brand ambassador for Gucci, generating significant buzz when the luxury brand's website temporarily crashed due to a surge of traffic from ARMY supporters. Fans flocked to the site to show their enthusiasm for their beloved idol. Jin also made headlines at Milan Fashion Week 2024, where he attended the Gucci showcase and shared an emotional moment with fans, reflecting on his past nerves regarding the attention he now receives.

One of Jin's standout moments recently was his solo appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he premiered his new song, "Running Wild," from his debut solo album, "Happy." During the interview, Jin discussed the importance of happiness in his life and how it influenced his music. "Happiness is very important to me, and I wanted to express that through my music," he stated. The album captures his journey as both an artist and an individual, emphasizing themes of self-discovery, freedom, and growth.

As a special gesture for his fans, Jin organised a meet-and-greet event with nearly 1,000 ARMY members during BTS' 11th debut anniversary FESTA celebrations in June. This emotional interaction with fans signified the start of Jin's return to public life and brought tears of joy to his supporters.

Amid his many accomplishments, the release of his album "Happy" on November 15, 2024, is considered a highlight in Jin's career. The album showcases his growth and versatility as an artist, featuring tracks like "I’ll Be There," a heartfelt promise of steadfast support to his fans, and "Running Wild," an energetic anthem celebrating freedom and adventure. Additionally, the song "Heart on the Window," a duet with Wendy from Red Velvet, has garnered acclaim for its emotional depth and the harmonious blend of their voices.