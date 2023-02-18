Search icon
BTS 'dancing' to SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves ARMY impressed, fan-made video goes viral

Now, another video of BTS 'dancing' to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Jhoome Jo Pathaan song has caught the attention of many.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

New Delhi: BTS, a South Korean boy band, is well-known around the world. People around the world enjoy listening to and dancing to music. Not only have their songs gone viral, but so have BTS's incredible choreographies in both their music videos and live performances. Many Indian fans edit their choreographies to trending Hindi songs. Now, another video of BTS 'dancing' to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Jhoome Jo Pathaan song has caught the attention of many.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, which was shared by Instagram user @dwrv.k, you can see BTS dancing to this popular Pathaan movie song.  The video, taken from the dance practice video of BTS and was mixed with the audio of the song. Fans are now convinced that the letter B in BTS stands for Bollywood, and after watching the video, you will be as well.

This video was shared on February  13. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than three lakh people. Netizens couldn't get over how well the choreography matched almost every Bollywood song. Many people have suggested that BTS members try their luck in Indian cinema.

Reactions from netizens:

"It's established atp. B in BTS is BOLLYWOOD," an Instagram user commented. Another person stated, "Another day of BTS fails to keep time. BTS is followed by the beat." "It's Bangtan's choreography's world, and we're just living in it," a third person wrote. "Omg, this is perfect," a fourth user added.

