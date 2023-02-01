Search icon
BTS dances to Patli Kamariya Mori song in fan-made video, netizens say 'cha gaye babua'

This time, a fan-made video showed BTS dancing to the beats of the Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori‘.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

New Delhi: Nothing is too difficult for the 'Dynamite' boys! The Bangtan Boys are known for their incredible dance moves, which add drama to their pop songs, which have taken over the world like nothing else! Their massive fan base demonstrates their popularity and admiration, which keeps them as one of the top singers of the modern era. BTS members, whether Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, or Jin, never fail to amaze the ARMY with their incredible talent and spectacular moves. This is what inspires Indian fans to make edited videos of Korean boys dancing to various Indian songs. This time, a fan-made video showed BTS dancing to the beats of the Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori‘ which made netizens believe that their choreography is as dynamic as the boys themselves. The clip which was shared by Instagram user @angel_jimin_786 has received more than 2 lakh likes.

Watch it here:

The viral short segment captures BTS members ‘shaking a leg’ to the hit Bhojpuri song. The Internet was super impressed to see how perfectly their dance routine fit with the peppy trending song. For the unversed, the footage shows the music video of the song Dynamite.

Since being shared, the video has raked up more than 200,000 likes and tons of reactions. Netizens couldn't get over how well the Dynamite choreography matched almost every Bollywood song. Many people have suggested that BTS members try their luck in Indian cinema.

"I'm not sure why, but the edit made me blush... Like seriously... It's too good," said one user on Instagram. "Who knew we'd need this crossover?" exclaimed another. "Damn damn damn," a third wrote. "This is the best Bollywood Bhojpuri x BTS edit I've ever seen," a fourth said. "Ohh my my, it's amazing," said a fifth.

