Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

BTech graduate Uber driver from Kolkata motivates internet with her inspiring story, viral post

The viral post which is shared on Facebook by user named Param Kalyan Singh, features a motivational story of Dipta Ghosh, a female Uber driver from Kolkata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

BTech graduate Uber driver from Kolkata motivates internet with her inspiring story, viral post
screengrab

New Delhi: In our daily lives, stories about strong and confident women are nothing short of inspiring. These women can teach us how to face failure and get back on our feet. And this story of a woman Uber driver from Kolkata is surely a precious addition to that genre of fierce women.

The viral post which is shared on Facebook by user named Param Kalyan Singh, features a motivational story of Dipta Ghosh, a female Uber driver from Kolkata.

The caption read, "Yesterday booked an App cab for going to Lake Mall. Received call from a female driver," Singh added that he was surprised because the woman did not inquire about his drop location or if he paid in cash or online.

Singh further wrote, “She just asked in polite tone regarding the pickup location. Yes she was Dipta Ghosh as I found out from her profile. After journey started I asked her that, your tone is that of an educated person, what's your educational background. I was surprised and you guys will be too,”


Singh revealed Dipta has a BTech in Electrical Engineering. He further continued and wrote  “She worked for 6 years in various companies. Then her father died in 2020 leaving behind her, her mom and a younger sister. She found all suitable jobs were only which required her shifting out of Kolkata. She didn't want to do that and leave her mom and sis alone. She took courageous decision to get a commercial driving license as she knew how to drive already. Bought an Alto and started driving for Uber since 2021. She is quite happy with the profession now. She earns about â‚¹40000 a month driving about 6-7 hours daily for 6 days a week,”

With over 2,900 likes, the post has gone viral. Netizens showered the brave lady with their love and wished her luck.

Reactions 

An individual wrote, "So inspiring." A second added, "Sooo inspiring!! made my day more beautiful." A third shared, "Movitaional!! Made his day." Some others reacted using heart emojis.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.