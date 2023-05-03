BTech graduate Uber driver from Kolkata motivates internet with her inspiring story, viral post

screengrab

New Delhi: In our daily lives, stories about strong and confident women are nothing short of inspiring. These women can teach us how to face failure and get back on our feet. And this story of a woman Uber driver from Kolkata is surely a precious addition to that genre of fierce women.

The viral post which is shared on Facebook by user named Param Kalyan Singh, features a motivational story of Dipta Ghosh, a female Uber driver from Kolkata.

The caption read, "Yesterday booked an App cab for going to Lake Mall. Received call from a female driver," Singh added that he was surprised because the woman did not inquire about his drop location or if he paid in cash or online.

Singh further wrote, “She just asked in polite tone regarding the pickup location. Yes she was Dipta Ghosh as I found out from her profile. After journey started I asked her that, your tone is that of an educated person, what's your educational background. I was surprised and you guys will be too,”



Singh revealed Dipta has a BTech in Electrical Engineering. He further continued and wrote “She worked for 6 years in various companies. Then her father died in 2020 leaving behind her, her mom and a younger sister. She found all suitable jobs were only which required her shifting out of Kolkata. She didn't want to do that and leave her mom and sis alone. She took courageous decision to get a commercial driving license as she knew how to drive already. Bought an Alto and started driving for Uber since 2021. She is quite happy with the profession now. She earns about â‚¹40000 a month driving about 6-7 hours daily for 6 days a week,”

With over 2,900 likes, the post has gone viral. Netizens showered the brave lady with their love and wished her luck.

