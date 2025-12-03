Bryan Johnson's romantic confession about new girlfriend makes netizens go gaga: 'I know what you're thinking...'

Taking to Instagram on December 2, Johnson announced his three-year relationship with Kate Tolo.

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has left the internet surprised after announcing that he is in a relationship with his cofounder Kate Tolo. The entrepreneur, who gained attention for his anti-ageing programme, Prijecdt Bluprint, which includes a strict diet, exercise regimen, and supplements, spends $2 million every year to stay young forever.

Taking to Instagram on December 2, Johnson announced his three-year relationship with Kate Tolo. “Now I know what you're thinking...how is it possible that anyone would want to be with me? I understand where you're coming from. I think the answer is: her puzzle piece fits mine,” the 48-year-old entrepreneur wrote.

In his long post, he shared details about his girlfriend Kate, a Bosnian-Australian-American whom he met at his neurotechnology company, Kernel. He described their relationship as positive, calm and 'puzzle piece fit'. He wrote that the duo have known each other for five years and have been dating for three. He also shared that their bond grew slowly as they worked side by side and shared their ambitions and personal struggles.

“Kate and I met at my brain interface company, Kernel. She’d discovered my work using neurotechnology to improve human well-being and merge human and AI. Even though she’d been dreaming of a career in fashion, she was drawn to what she foresaw as the defining question of our time: how will humans successfully co-evolve with AI. We shared the same obsession. The puzzle piece fit was immediate, as immediate as either of us had ever experienced.”

Bryan's heartfelt message

“Guys…I have a girlfriend. Now I know what you’re thinking…how is it possible that anyone would want to be with me? I understand where you’re coming from. I think the answer is: her puzzle piece fits mine. In my early twenties, I read the biography of the American founding father John Adams. He and his wife Abigail had one of the great partnerships in American history; intellectually matched, emotionally intertwined, and co-architects of something bigger than themselves. I wanted what they had. But it wasn’t within reach,” he wrote.

He further added, “When I saw her about the office, butterflies fluttered in my stomach. Each day she'd show up wearing some unexpected combination of colors, textures, styles and accessories. Always tasteful, playful and interesting.”

About his previous marriage

Bryan has three children from a previous marriage. He also had an engagement that ended on a bitter note.

