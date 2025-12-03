What is IIT Kanpur's Bright Minds Scholarship? Check eligibility, steps to apply and more
Putin visit signals strategic reset: From S-400 tech transfer to skilled Indian workforce in Russia
Why govt has withdrawn mandate on pre-installing Sanchar Sathi app on phones? It is due to...
Chhattisgarh: 12 Maoists, 3 DRG jawans killed in Bijapur encounter
Bryan Johnson's romantic confession about new girlfriend makes netizens go gaga: 'I know what you're thinking...'
UP Police SI Exam Date 2025-26 Out; check official notice, exam dates here
Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, BCCI unveils Team India's striking new jersey with tricolour touch
Rs 1 lakh for 1 ticket: Nandamuri Balakrishna fan buys first ticket of Akhanda 2 in Germany for whopping price | Viral video
Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 Today: RSSSB exam result to be declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check steps to download PDF
Ranveer Singh in BIG trouble, second complaint filed against him for 'mocking' Kantara's Daivas: 'His illegal, offensive actions...'
VIRAL
Taking to Instagram on December 2, Johnson announced his three-year relationship with Kate Tolo.
Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has left the internet surprised after announcing that he is in a relationship with his cofounder Kate Tolo. The entrepreneur, who gained attention for his anti-ageing programme, Prijecdt Bluprint, which includes a strict diet, exercise regimen, and supplements, spends $2 million every year to stay young forever.
Taking to Instagram on December 2, Johnson announced his three-year relationship with Kate Tolo. “Now I know what you're thinking...how is it possible that anyone would want to be with me? I understand where you're coming from. I think the answer is: her puzzle piece fits mine,” the 48-year-old entrepreneur wrote.
In his long post, he shared details about his girlfriend Kate, a Bosnian-Australian-American whom he met at his neurotechnology company, Kernel. He described their relationship as positive, calm and 'puzzle piece fit'. He wrote that the duo have known each other for five years and have been dating for three. He also shared that their bond grew slowly as they worked side by side and shared their ambitions and personal struggles.
“Kate and I met at my brain interface company, Kernel. She’d discovered my work using neurotechnology to improve human well-being and merge human and AI. Even though she’d been dreaming of a career in fashion, she was drawn to what she foresaw as the defining question of our time: how will humans successfully co-evolve with AI. We shared the same obsession. The puzzle piece fit was immediate, as immediate as either of us had ever experienced.”
“Guys…I have a girlfriend. Now I know what you’re thinking…how is it possible that anyone would want to be with me? I understand where you’re coming from. I think the answer is: her puzzle piece fits mine. In my early twenties, I read the biography of the American founding father John Adams. He and his wife Abigail had one of the great partnerships in American history; intellectually matched, emotionally intertwined, and co-architects of something bigger than themselves. I wanted what they had. But it wasn’t within reach,” he wrote.
He further added, “When I saw her about the office, butterflies fluttered in my stomach. Each day she'd show up wearing some unexpected combination of colors, textures, styles and accessories. Always tasteful, playful and interesting.”
Bryan has three children from a previous marriage. He also had an engagement that ended on a bitter note.
Also read: 19-Minute Viral Video: What’s the controversy all about and why you should refrain from sharing it