On Tuesday, Ramdev shared a video of himself running next to a horse, promoting Patanjali’s products as beneficial for stamina, immunity, and anti-aging.

Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev allegedly blocked US millionaire Bryan Johnson on X after the latter reacted to a video of him running alongside a horse. Johnson, known for his age-reversal experiments, had criticised Ramdev’s claims about anti-aging benefits, leading to the alleged block.

On Tuesday, Ramdev shared a video of himself running next to a horse, promoting Patanjali’s products as beneficial for stamina, immunity, and anti-aging. In his post, he wrote, “If you want to run like a horse, want strong immunity, anti-aging, and power, then consume Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold.”

Johnson responded by highlighting the poor air quality in Haridwar, where Ramdev resides, and its potential health risks. He pointed out that the PM 2.5 level in Haridwar was equivalent to smoking 1.6 cigarettes daily, increasing risks of heart disease, lung cancer, and early death.

Johnson’s post, which received over 1,39,000 views, sparked discussions, with many users supporting his stance. Some users shared their experiences of deteriorating lung health despite not being smokers, while others appreciated him for raising awareness about air pollution in India.

This is not the first time Johnson has spoken about air quality in India. Last year, he cut short a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath due to poor air circulation, citing health concerns.

