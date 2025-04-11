In his recent YouTube video, Johnson revealed a major mistake in his anti-aging protocol, questioning the use of rapamycin after a Yale University study suggested it may actually accelerate biological aging.

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has been experimenting with an anti-ageing drug for five years. Inspired by a 2009 study that demonstrated immunodepressant rapamycin's ability to increase mice's lifespan by 14% and a 2023 human trial where 65% of participants, Johnson meticulously adjusted his dosage to optimise benefits and mitigate risks. However, instead of experiencing enhanced vitality, the tech entrepreneur started to notice a range of disturbing side effects.

Johnson's use of rapamycin, a medication initially developed for organ transplant patients but now popular in anti-aging communities, led to a range of adverse effects, including mouth ulcers, slowed wound healing, increased cholesterol levels, and blood sugar spikes. However, the most alarming issue for Johnson was a persistent increase in his resting heart rate, a key metric he relies on to gauge his recovery and sleep quality. These concerning physiological indicators prompted him to reassess the role of rapamycin in his anti-aging regimen.

In his recent YouTube video, Johnson revealed a major mistake in his anti-aging protocol, questioning the use of rapamycin after a Yale University study suggested it may actually accelerate biological aging. The study found 16 adverse effects on epigenetic markers, raising concerns about the drug's long-term use for longevity. This new evidence reinforced Johnson's growing doubts about rapamycin's effectiveness.

Johnson's enthusiasm for rapamycin was dealt a significant blow when new findings suggested it might be counterproductive to his health goals. With characteristic humility, he acknowledged the irony, joking "To those of you laughing at home, I'm laughing with you."

Despite abandoning rapamycin, Johnson framed the setback as a strategic adjustment rather than a defeat, emphasising the importance of sharing both successes and failures to drive progress. "This is not the end - this is a reset," he said, underscoring his commitment to adaptability and transparency in his pursuit of optimal health.