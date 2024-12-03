The tech mogul is currently in India to promote his book Don't Die.

US millionaire Bryan Johnson, who is known for reverse ageing, visited Mukesh Ambani's Antilia on Tuesday. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has shared also glimpses of his visit to Antilia on his official Instagram account. One of his Insta stories featured Shloka Mehta, daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani. The tech mogul is currently in India to promote his book Don't Die.

He expressed his delight in spending time with the billionaire family and wrote, "Great hanging with the Ambani family today". The glimpse also features Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal. He was seen interacting with Shloka Ambani, Sonam Kapoor and Tanmay Bhat in the videos. In another story, Shloka was seen giving him a gift.

Earlier on Sunday, Johnson met with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat at Soho House in Mumbai. Johnson is the creator of the 'Blueprint' project dedicated to reversing the ageing process. He recently, revealed that he had carried six days' worth of food to India. He listed items like longevity mixes, macadamia nut bars, lentils, pea soup, and matcha.

