Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

The fraud was exposed after a complaint from local residents, following which the local SDM took action and ordered an investigation.

A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras where a brother and sister reportedly married each other to receive government benefits meant for newly married couples from the economic weaker sections of the society.

The scam was designed to exploit the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which provides benefits including Rs 35,000 deposited into the bride's bank account, essential goods worth Rs 10,000 for the couple, and Rs 6,000 for marriage expenses.

Two married couples in Sikandrarao were remarried under this scheme to avail these benefits. Furthermore, there has been a report of a brother and sister marrying each other. Local residents brought the matter to the attention of the SDM, resulting in an order for an investigation, as per reports.

Media reports indicate that complainants have alleged that a municipal employee facilitated these fraudulent marriages to obtain money from the community marriage scheme.

SDM Ved Singh Chauhan has promised a proper investigation and appropriate action against those found guilty.

It is worth noting that a mass marriage event took place in Hathras on December 15, 2023, where 217 couples were married.

Earlier this year in February, over 200 couples were reportedly involved in fake marriage during a mass wedding event in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. So far, the police have arrested 15 couples, including officers from the Social Welfare department, in connection with the alleged scam.

The investigation into the case has uncovered that more than 200 couples were actually compensated to pose as brides and grooms.