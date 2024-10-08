Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...

Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 most educated TV stars Indian

10 most educated TV stars Indian

5 crazy shows on India YouTube

5 crazy shows on India YouTube

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौ�करी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved, now charges Rs..

This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved, now charges Rs..

HomeViral

Viral

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

The fraud was exposed after a complaint from local residents, following which the local SDM took action and ordered an investigation.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras where a brother and sister reportedly married each other to receive government benefits meant for newly married couples from the economic weaker sections of the society.

The fraud was exposed after a complaint from local residents, following which the local SDM took action and ordered an investigation.

The scam was designed to exploit the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which provides benefits including Rs 35,000 deposited into the bride's bank account, essential goods worth Rs 10,000 for the couple, and Rs 6,000 for marriage expenses.

Two married couples in Sikandrarao were remarried under this scheme to avail these benefits. Furthermore, there has been a report of a brother and sister marrying each other. Local residents brought the matter to the attention of the SDM, resulting in an order for an investigation, as per reports.

Media reports indicate that complainants have alleged that a municipal employee facilitated these fraudulent marriages to obtain money from the community marriage scheme.

SDM Ved Singh Chauhan has promised a proper investigation and appropriate action against those found guilty.

It is worth noting that a mass marriage event took place in Hathras on December 15, 2023, where 217 couples were married.

Earlier this year in February, over 200 couples were reportedly involved in fake marriage during a mass wedding event in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. So far, the police have arrested 15 couples, including officers from the Social Welfare department, in connection with the alleged scam.

The investigation into the case has uncovered that more than 200 couples were actually compensated to pose as brides and grooms.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...

Devara box office collection day 10: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film surpasses Fighter, HanuMan, collects Rs...

Devara box office collection day 10: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film surpasses Fighter, HanuMan, collects Rs...

Ahead of J-K election results, L-G’s power to nominate 5 MLAs sparks massive row: Here's all you need to know

Ahead of J-K election results, L-G’s power to nominate 5 MLAs sparks massive row: Here's all you need to know

'It will be bigger than...': AB de Villiers on Rohit Sharma moving from Mumbai Indians to RCB

'It will be bigger than...': AB de Villiers on Rohit Sharma moving from Mumbai Indians to RCB

Maldives President Muizzu's diplomatic U-turn, appeals Indian tourists to...

Maldives President Muizzu's diplomatic U-turn, appeals Indian tourists to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement