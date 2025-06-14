Pawan remembered helping Rupal with her luggage, hugging her, and asking her to take care of herself.

A grieving brother of a 45-year-old woman who died in the Ahmedabad crash recalled his final moment with his sister before she boarded the ill-fated Air India flight. Rupal Patel, who was killed in the tragic incident, had flown from London to her maternal village in Uttarsanda village in Nadiad of Kheda district for medical treatment.

"My sister had come to Nadiad for treatment. She had a flight today and had to return to London. I had gone to drop her off. However, I got the news that the flight had crashed as soon as I returned home. My sister has been living in London for 15 years and is staying there with her husband and three children," Pawan Patel, brother of Rupal Patel, told ANI.

Pawan remembered helping Rupal with her luggage, hugging her, and asking her to take care of herself. "She was suffering from a medical condition. I helped her with her luggage and gave her a hug at the end. I asked her to take care of herself," Pawan added.

On June 12, Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's airport for London. Boeing 787-8 was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick carrying 242 people were on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft began losing altitude shortly after reaching around 825 feet and crashed between 1 PM and 2 PM IST in Meghani Nagar, erupting in black smoke and fire.

Also read: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast breaks down Air India crash in Ahmedabad, says 'looks Like..., pilot had no...'