Vinod Sehwag, brother of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, arrested in Rs 7 crore cheque bounce case.

Vinod Sehwag, brother of renowned Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, has been taken into custody by the Chandigarh Police. This arrest is related to a cheque bounce case involving a substantial amount of Rs 7 crore. A local court has ordered Vinod Sehwag to be held in judicial custody.

The case revolves around Jalta Food and Beverages Company, where Vinod Sehwag, Vishnu Mittal, and Sudhir Malhotra serve as directors. They have been charged under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The complaint was filed by Krishna Mohan, owner of Shri Naina Plastic Factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi.

According to Krishna Mohan, Jalta Food and Beverages Company purchased goods from his factory and issued a cheque for Rs 7 crore as payment. However, when Mohan deposited the cheque at the Oriental Bank of Commerce in Manimajra, it bounced due to insufficient funds in the account. Despite not receiving payment, Mohan pursued the matter and filed a case.

In 2022, the court declared Vinod Sehwag, Vishnu Mittal, and Sudhir Malhotra as fugitives. When they failed to appear for a hearing in September 2023, the court ordered the police to file a case against them. Vinod Sehwag has since filed a bail application, which is scheduled for hearing on March 10.

It's worth noting that Vinod Sehwag faces at least 174 cheque bounce cases. He has filed bail requests in 138 of these cases. The outcome of his current bail application and the subsequent proceedings will be crucial in determining his future course of action.