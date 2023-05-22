Search icon
Broken guitar that no longer works sells for nearly Rs 5 crore

The guitar which was put back together belonged to famous musician Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of legendary rock band Nirvana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

A guitar that is no longer playable was bought by an anonymous person in the United States for a mind-boggling $600,000 or nearly Rs 5 crore. The guitar which has been repaired into one piece belonged to famous musician Kurt Cobain. He was the lead singer of hit rock band Nirvana.

Cobain, who took his own life in 1994, had battered the guitar in the early 1990s while creating the band’s album Nevermind. It was put back together but the extensive damage rendered it unplayable. The resurrected Cobain guitar is also signed by all three Nirvana band members in silver ink.

 

 

The guitar called Stratocaster is from the brand Fender and is black in colour. It fetched an unbelievable price, ten times more than expected, at an auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. The exact price was $595,900 (over Rs 4.94 crore).

The guitar was given by Cobain to music collaborator Mark Lanegan in 1992 during a musical tour. Despite the whopping amount, this is not the most expensive Cobain guitar ever sold. One acoustic guitar the rockstar used for his legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance sold for $6 million just two years ago.

(Inputs from IANS)

