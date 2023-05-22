Broken guitar that no longer works sells for nearly Rs 5 crore | Photo: Twitter/ Julien's Auctions

A guitar that is no longer playable was bought by an anonymous person in the United States for a mind-boggling $600,000 or nearly Rs 5 crore. The guitar which has been repaired into one piece belonged to famous musician Kurt Cobain. He was the lead singer of hit rock band Nirvana.

Cobain, who took his own life in 1994, had battered the guitar in the early 1990s while creating the band’s album Nevermind. It was put back together but the extensive damage rendered it unplayable. The resurrected Cobain guitar is also signed by all three Nirvana band members in silver ink.

Sold for $595,900. A lefty black Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, smashed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's Nevermind era and signed to the body by all three band members.



Julien's Auctions "Music Icons" at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City and on https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p. pic.twitter.com/AXRuScNlcx — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 20, 2023

The guitar called Stratocaster is from the brand Fender and is black in colour. It fetched an unbelievable price, ten times more than expected, at an auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. The exact price was $595,900 (over Rs 4.94 crore).

The guitar was given by Cobain to music collaborator Mark Lanegan in 1992 during a musical tour. Despite the whopping amount, this is not the most expensive Cobain guitar ever sold. One acoustic guitar the rockstar used for his legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance sold for $6 million just two years ago.

(Inputs from IANS)