'Bro thought its LinkedIn': Man lists board exams marks, JEE rank in Tinder bio; leaves internet in splits

One of the determining factors of how someone will be interpreted by others is considered to be an impressive dating app bio. Everyone wants to create a unique dating app profile these days because they are so prevalent. Making connections with others is made easier with a bio that is a short and straightforward description of yourself.

Your likes, dislikes, hobbies, age, and the qualities you seek in a partner can all be included in the bio. However, in a peculiar incident, a user revealed all of his academic achievements, along with their percentages and rankings. On Twitter, the Indian Chan page posted a screenshot of the same.

Ankit Jha, a 24-year-old man, was featured in the viral post. But rather than introducing himself, Ankit simply listed his academic accomplishments. Ankit had written everything down, from his Class 10 and 12 grades to his JEE Mains and Advanced rank.

Ankit graduated from IIT Bombay, and the bio stated that he was currently employed by Infosys. Social media users have responded in a variety of ways to the viral post, garnering a lot of attention. "Something seems wrong. Can't find any LinkedIn profile," somebody wrote. A different person made sarcastic remarks and said, "ALL THAT FOR TINDER"

Another instance involved a user who discovered their dream job via a dating app. A Twitter user shared his experience on social media and explained how he connected with an HR representative and ultimately received an interview for his dream job.

All that for Infosys. Bro is robbed. pic.twitter.com/qZhWsnx8J3 — Indian Chan (@indianchan_) April 13, 2023

bro thought its linkedin — Mumbainews (@Mumbainews2) April 13, 2023

ALL THAT FOR TINDER — Sandeep (@Sandeep_Mave) April 13, 2023

Something seems wrong can't find any LinkedIn profile. — Pritish Poswal (@pritishposwal) April 14, 2023

