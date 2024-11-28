Shiva had been imprisoned in connection with an assault case and was fined Rs 1,000.

A heartwarming video from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj has taken social media by storm, showing a man dancing joyfully as he stepped out of jail after 11 months. The man, identified as Shiva, couldn’t contain his happiness, breaking into an impromptu jig right outside the jail gates, much to the amusement of onlookers, including policemen and jail officials.

Shiva had been imprisoned in connection with an assault case and was fined Rs 1,000. However, with no family to assist him, he remained behind bars, unable to arrange for his bail or legal representation. His situation took a positive turn when an NGO stepped in, offering free legal aid and arranging the bail amount. Their efforts finally paved the way for his release, sparking the joyous celebration caught on camera.

The video, now viral on social media, has sparked a wave of reactions. One user wrote, “Happiness of being released from jail,” while another humorously commented, “Bro thinks he’s in Dance India Dance.” Others praised his carefree moves, with one saying, “Bro got the moves!”

Interestingly, Shiva’s time in jail was transformative. When he entered, he was illiterate, but during his stay, he learned to read, write, and even sign his name. In another video, Shiva expressed gratitude to the jail superintendent for supporting him and helping him acquire these skills.