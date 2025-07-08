British woman lashes out on Indian-origin Heathrow Airport staff, alleges that they are not..., netizens term her ‘racist’

A British woman recently shared about her unpleasant encounter with a staff member, an India-origin person, of London’s Heathrow Airport. Lucy White showed discontentment with the staff member and lashed out on the staff for not speaking “a word of English.”

A British woman recently shared about her unpleasant encounter with a staff member, an India-origin person, of London’s Heathrow Airport. Lucy White showed discontentment with the staff member and lashed out on the staff for not speaking “a word of English.” Slamming the workers at the airport who are “mostly Indian/Asians” and expressing her rage, White said,“Just landed in London Heathrow. Majority of staff are Indian/ Asian & are not speaking a word of English. I said to them, “Speak English”. Their reply, “You’re being racist”, she recounted. She further said, “They know I’m right, so they have to use the race card. Deport them all. Why are they working at the first point of entry to the UK?! What must tourists think.”

Why netizens called the woman ‘racist’?

The post has garnered more than two million views and gained massive traction and evoked different reactions from X users. Many, similarly, like the staff members of the airport who called her ‘racist’, many users called her the same. While many supported her point of view, citing the language barrier. A user wrote, “Do you speak Hindi? How do you know what their reply meant if the airport staff weren’t speaking a word of English? Did you definitely go to Cambridge?” Another user said, “You ARE being racist. However, I’ll take a bet on this being under the list of ‘things that never happened’.”

“This is completely fabricated. Yes, a lot of staff at Heathrow are of Asian descent, that’s partly because of where it is situated. They all speak English. All of them. Quit making stuff up. BTW, they’re incredibly helpful and friendly too. Unlike you,” another user expressed. “On the basis you say deport them all – they were obviously a very good judge of character and 100% correct in their assessment,” another user reacted.

Recently, a similar incident took place the video of which showed an American man confronting an Indian-origin man publicly. The video garnered many views on social media. The video, which has now gone viral, the American person humiliated the Indian-origin man and called him “brown” while asking him to “go back to his country.”