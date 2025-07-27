British woman criticises staff for speaking Hindi at London's Heathrow airport: 'You are racist'

While some users supported Ms White over the challenges posed by the language barrier, others criticised her, calling her a "racist".

A post posted on social media by a British woman has received mixed reactions after she criticised Indian and Asian staff at London's Heathrow airport for not speaking English. In her post, Lucy White wrote that after arriving in London, she noticed that most of the airport staff were of Indian or Asian origin. Ms White claimed they were not speaking "a word of English". She said that when she asked them to speak English, they accused her of being "racist". "They know I'm right, so they had to use the racism card", she wrote.

"Deport them all. Why are they working at the first point of entry to the UK? What must the tourists think?" Ms White wrote on X.

Just landed at London Heathrow. Most of the staff are Indian/Asian and do not speak a word of English.

I told them, "Speak English."

Their reply was, "You're being racist."

They know I'm right, so they have to use the racism card.

Deport them all. Why are they working here...

Ms White's post immediately caught the attention of social media users. While some users supported Ms White over the challenges posed by the language barrier, others criticised her, calling her a "racist".

Social media reaction:

"You are a racist. Although I'll bet this will go on the list of 'things that never happened, '" one user wrote.

"They speak British English, so you probably made the mistake of thinking they don't speak your English. I just came back from London and I didn't feel any problems with the English language as you described," another commented.

"This is a complete fabrication. Yes, a lot of Heathrow staff are of Asian descent, partly because of its location. They all speak English. All of them. Stop making up things. They are also very helpful and friendly, by the way. Unlike you," a third user said.

Another added: "If I were a tourist, I'd be impressed to see so much diversity in one of Europe's largest cities." Another added: "The basis on which you say deport them all - they were obviously very good judges of character and their assessment was 100 per cent correct."

Another wrote: "They don't speak a word of English, but understood you perfectly and were able to condemn you as a racist in English? They should have called you a misogynist, too."

