British vlogger turns accidental reporter, captures Nepal's unrest raw footage; Internet says, 'greatest pov of all times...', watch video

A British vlogger was on his regular motorbike journey from Thailand to United Kingdom. While on the streets of Kathmandu, he found himself in the middle of the Nepal's Gen Z protest. What did harry experienced and captured? Read to know more.

A British vlogger was on his regular motorbike journey from Thailand to United Kingdom, experiencing the hustles and beauties of different countries, but what he experienced and recorded on his camera in Nepal will script history, says the internet. While on the streets of Kathmandu, he found himself in the middle of the Nepal's Gen Z protest. Nepal is currently facing a turmoil due to the ongoing protests by youngsters against corrupt politicians, with youth uproar on street and setting ablaze political infrastructure.

Harry, British vlogger, who goes by the name 'WeHateTheCold' on his social media is quite famous for his bike (two-wheeled) journey across different countries. While in Nepal, when he was riding his bike he noticed crowd running, protesting against the government ban on social media platforms. When he asked a local about the situation, the local said, 'People are protesting. So, we are running. You be safe. Your safety is our concern'

The viral video

What harry was about to experience was historical as it was Nepal's worst unrest in recent times. Harry parked his bike, and entered the protest zone to capture some raw footage of Nepalese protesting. He said, 'Nepal is on fire. The whole building is burnt though,', while the video shows that protestors setting ablaze government building like Parliament and Supreme court, vehicles were being torched and protesters were clashing with the police. The air was filled with smoke and tear gas.

His video also showed some protestors looting office equipment, and others dancing with Nepali flags as fire consumed the parts of the parliament, to which he said, 'I cannot believe my eyes right now. The whole of Parliament is on fire.'

He said in his vlog, 'Tensions are high. I can’t believe what I am witnessing right now,'. Protestors were also heard saying that this protest is against corruption and not social media ban. Harry explained that he had experienced tear gas for the first time, while coughing.

Internet reacts

He posted the video on YouTube and Instagram, with caption 'I cannot believe what I saw today. Gen Z protests in Nepal and how they unfolded from my lens. The full journey back from Thailand to the United Kingdom on two wheels continues soon once I am able to get out of curfew here and fly the bike.'

The video spread like a wildfire crossing millions of views in just 1-2 hours. People started reacting to it, calling it a historical moment. He later clarified by commenting on his video that, 'Public service announcement - not a journalist. Just an idiot with a camera and (maybe) some courage. I got stuck here riding my moped from Thailand to UK. Will continue the journey after curfews finish.

One user said, 'Slept as a tourist; woke up as a reporter. Second said, 'Dude literally just recorded one of the most incredible pieces of media ever. Quite literally filmed a whole revolution.'

Another said, 'This is probably the greatest pov of a protest of all time. Thank you for sharing this.' Fourth said, 'Bro started a Vlog, now its a Documentary.' Other said, 'First 4k Reporting I have seen with no propoganda or bias.'