British Royal family avoids these 7 foods, here’s why

The British royal family avoids 7 foods to maintain health, etiquette, and tradition while balancing indulgence with public image.

Life in a royal palace isn’t just about ceremonies, crowns, and public appearances; it’s also about what’s served on their plate. Every meal reflects centuries of tradition and careful planning. While some dishes are celebrated, others are quietly avoided. Over the years, royal chefs, butlers, and even the royals themselves have shared insights into the foods the British royal family avoid eating.

Shellfish

Former royal butler Grant Harrold noted that shellfish are often avoided, especially when the royals travel, due to the risk of food poisoning. That said, former royal chef Darren McGrady recalled occasionally serving scallops and shrimp to Queen Elizabeth II, suggesting that the avoidance is more about caution.

Raw or Rare Meat

Darren McGrady, who cooked for Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana for over 15 years, mentioned in his book Eating Royally that the Queen preferred her meat thoroughly cooked. In a family constantly in the public eye, fully cooked dishes were the safer, more practical choice.

Garlic and Onions

The royal family also avoids strong-flavoured ingredients like raw garlic and onions at formal events. Camilla, the Queen, confirmed during a 2018 appearance on MasterChef Australia that garlic was avoided at functions to prevent lingering breath during public engagements.

Foie Gras

King Charles, when Prince of Wales, banned foie gras from royal menus. Clarence House confirmed this in 2008, reflecting Charles’s commitment to animal welfare. The delicacy, made by force-feeding ducks or geese, has long been controversial.

Unseasonal Fruit

The late Queen Elizabeth preferred fruits only in season. Many royal estates, like Sandringham and Balmoral, grow their own fruits and vegetables, making the focus on seasonal eating both practical and principled.

Refined Sugars and Artificial Sweeteners

King Charles favours natural sweeteners like honey or fresh fruit, and refined sugar was generally avoided. By contrast, Queen Elizabeth enjoyed chocolate, in moderation. This royal approach to health is enjoying treats responsibly while prioritising longevity and wellness.

Highly Processed Foods

In general, highly processed foods are avoided. The royal household prioritises fresh, high-quality ingredients.

