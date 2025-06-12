Jamie Ray Meek was among the 53 British people travelling on Air India Flight AI171 that crashed just minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, June 12, 2025.

Moments before takeoff, British passenger Jamie Ray Meek shared a final post on his Instagram from Ahmedabad. The video filmed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shows him saying goodbye to India.

“We are at the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India, on a 10-hour flight back to London." While talking with someone sitting beside him, he shared, “My biggest takeaway is to not lose your patience with your partner, Going back happily, happily, happily calm."

Jamie Ray Meek was among the 53 British people travelling on Air India Flight AI171 that crashed just minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, June 12, 2025. Boeing 787-8 was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick carrying 242 people were on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

As per to early data, the aircraft began losing altitude shortly after reaching around 825 feet and crashed between 1 PM and 2 PM IST. Air India released a short statement confirming the crash and said more updates would be shared soon. A dedicated helpline has been set up at 1800 5691 444 to assist concerned relatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sarrow in a public statement, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. I have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.''

