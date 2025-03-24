Paul, who worked as a care assistant for adults with learning difficulties, had requested to be laid to rest in such a coffin in his will. To honour that wish, his family got a coffin designed that looked like a partially unwrapped Snickers bar. It also had the words "I'm nuts!" written on one side.

A British man had a somewhat unusual last wish but his family made sure it was fulfilled. Paul Broome, 55, wanted to be buried in a coffin inspired by the Snickers chocolate bar.

Candy-loving Paul, who worked as a care assistant for adults with learning difficulties, had requested to be laid to rest in such a coffin in his will. To honour that wish, his family arranged for a coffin that looked like a partially unwrapped Snickers bar. It also had the words "I'm nuts!" written on one side.

"We love helping families find unique, heartfelt and creative ways to say goodbye to their loved ones in the manner they find most fitting," said Ali Leggo, a funeral arranger at the F A Holland Funeralcare in Chichester, England.

"Paul's family informed us that he was one of life's true characters, and his farewell needed to reflect that...The coffin was a fitting tribute to his unique personality. We take great pride in offering flexibility to fulfil any family's wishes - no matter how big or small they might be," Leggo added.

Further as part of his family and friends' send-off, Paul's funeral procession toured past his favourite Bognor Regis cafe - where his friends had gathered to cheer him on as he was taken in the special coffin.

"The family received nothing but love and support from those who attended. Many said the personal touches made the service feel like a true celebration of Paul's life," Leggo further told the media.