British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk

In a viral post, a newborn baby in the United Kingdom was named "pakora," a famous Indian food and netizens on the internet have responded with hilarious comments.

NEVER DELETING FACEBOOK pic.twitter.com/AtRir63IBn — Evan Powell (@EvanPowell03) August 31, 2022

A couple who frequented their restaurant often announced on Facebook that they had named their newborn after one of the menu dishes. Not long ago, the restaurant shared some encouraging news on social media.

The viral post on the Twitter has more than 26.3 thousand likes and 1,528 retweets.

The restaurant shared a photo of the baby with the message, "Pakora, your arrival to the world is unprecedented. To put it simply, we can't wait to finally meet you!"

A user commented, "Imagine someone calls you, "beta Pakora'." Another user commented, "Aaj pakora school aaya hai," while another commented, "Cute Pakora...bade hoke Pakora khandaan ka naam roshan karna."