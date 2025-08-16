British Airways pilot breaks safety rules, leaves cockpit door open because...

A British Airways pilot left the cockpit door of his plane open during mid-flight.

In a worrying incident, a British Airways pilot has been suspended after he left the cockpit door open during a flight from London Heathrow to New York. Ignoring safety rules, the pilot left the door open to show his family, who were travelling on the flight, how he controls the plane. Other passengers on the flight panicked.

According to Hindustan Times, a British Airways pilot left the cockpit door of his plane open during mid- flight. Although the identity of the pilot has not been revealed yet, it has been reported that the plane was flying from London Heathrow to New York JFK. It is being said that the pilot wanted to show his family, who were travelling as passengers, how he controls the plane.

The incident worried many passengers and other crew members. They reported this to British Airways and the pilot was suspended for 'violating anti-terrorism laws'. According to reports, the Civil Aviation Authority has launched an immediate investigation into the incident. Following the investigation, the pilot returned to flying as there was no security threat.

Since the pilot was barred from flying, the return flight from New York to London was cancelled. The passengers were offered alternative flights and reached London within four hours of their original flight.

According to eyewitnesses, the cockpit door "remained open for a considerable period of time". This caused concern among British Airways crew members and they reported the matter to the pilot in the US. Commenting on the matter, a British Airways spokesperson said, "Safety is our top priority and such allegations are always investigated thoroughly."

