British Airways’ flight attendant soothing ‘inconsolable’ kid makes netizens emotional – WATCH viral video

Flying with kids can often be challenging not just for the child’s guardians but also for other passengers in the flight. An inconsolable child can strip the calmness on any journey. While cabin crew is trained to handle situations related to medical emergencies, sometimes they do generous acts out of pure compassion.

A video that recently went viral on the internet is a perfect example of this. The video shows a slight attendant soothing an ‘inconsolable’ child on a flight from Brasilia to Cuiabá, another city in Brazil.

Before taking the kid into her own arms, the flight attendant did everything possible to cheer him up.

This heart-warming video was first shared by Good News Movement on Instagram. It shows the flight attendant rocking the kid in the middle of the aisle.

The crew member’s empathetic gesture has won over many hearts across the internet as netizens are awed by her act.

Watch video

The video, which has already garnered over 1.5 million views, was shared with the caption, “The flight attendant came and brought us some stickers for him to play with but the little one kept crying. She later brought some small cups to keep him busy but that didn't stop his crying. So to our surprise she took him in her arms and stayed with him for a while until he fell asleep...She showed us love, affection and empathy”.

This sweet video encouraged people to share experiences where some flight attendant showed warmth to another passenger. Sharing one such incident, a user commented, “British airways flight attendants once spent a 10 hour flight taking shifts holding my inconsolable 11 month old, because I was traveling alone and 7 months pregnant, and super sick. Flight attendants deserve WAY more credit. Thank your crew at the end of your flight”.

Another one said, “We all need these glitches in the matrix to remind us that we can still feel”.

Such acts of kindness explain that empathy and warmth can make the world a better place to live in. Don’t you agree?