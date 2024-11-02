Prince William reveals that this third companion shares bed with him and Kate Middleton.

The British Royal Family has always had a special bond with pets, and this affection continues with the current generation, particularly with Prince William and Princess Kate. In a recent chat, Prince William revealed that their beloved dog, Orla, shares their bed at night, highlighting the close-knit family atmosphere they cherish. “William said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate. [He was] absolutely in love with my little dog,” royal fan Louise Harland shared with a local radio station, as reported by The New York Post.

Orla, a cocker spaniel, has been a cherished addition to the family since she was gifted to them by Kate's brother, James Middleton, in 2020. Prior to Orla, William and Kate had another dog named Lupo, whom they welcomed into their home shortly after their wedding in 2011. Sadly, Lupo passed away in November 2020, prompting the couple to open their hearts to Orla not long after. The name "Orla" holds Celtic roots, translating to "golden princess," a fitting title for the cherished pet.

In addition to their pet news, Kate Middleton has been in the spotlight due to her recent public appearance without her iconic engagement ring. The ring, which was a gift from Prince William in 2010, has become a symbol of their enduring love and commitment since their wedding. This absence sparked curiosity among royal watchers, especially given the context of Kate's health struggles over the past year.

After announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Kate has been gradually resuming her royal duties, including her involvement in early years initiatives. On September 9, she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and was focusing on achieving a cancer-free status. In a heartfelt video message, she expressed her emotions regarding the diagnosis and shared her journey toward recovery, stating that she is on the long road to a "full recovery."

Amid these personal challenges, some conspiracy theories have emerged suggesting turmoil within their marriage, particularly regarding the couple's public absence and the speculation of a secret divorce. However, Kate’s recent engagement with royal duties and her determination to return to her responsibilities indicate a resilient spirit as she navigates her health journey and family life.