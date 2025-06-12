Mr Madras shared an experience in which a Gujarati family in Canada allegedly caused chaos on the streets with a late-night wedding procession.

Indians living abroad often face criticism for their lack of civic sense, which can manifest in various ways. This includes not following local rules and regulations, disregarding public spaces and facilities, and behaving in a noisy or disruptive manner in public. One such incident sparked a debate on social media when an x ​​user accused Gujaratis of creating “havoc” in countries like the US and Canada and “bringing shame to India”.

Mr Madras shared an experience in which a Gujarati family in Canada allegedly caused chaos on the streets with a late-night wedding procession. He felt such behaviour was unacceptable and tarnished India’s image. He said that while all cultures have good and bad people, he believes incidents involving South Indians are rare compared to those involving Gujaratis.

"In Canada, a Gujju family celebrated a noisy wedding on the streets late in the night, creating chaos and making headlines around the world. Such behavior is unacceptable anywhere; it should not be tolerated even in India. Unfortunately, the actions of some groups reflect poorly on India. Of course, there are both good and bad people in all cultures, but I am referring to a vast majority of Gujjus here. WHY ? The incidents involving South Indians are very, very rare." he wrote on X.

The post soon went viral, garnering over two lakh views and sparking a debate on racism. Many users felt it was unfair and unjustified to associate a particular behaviour with a particular community. They argued that individuals, not the entire community, should be held accountable for their actions. Many users agreed, saying comments should be limited to specific behaviour rather than generalising the entire group.

One user wrote, "You cannot expect civilised behaviour from uncouth people. There are such people all over the country, but a greater preponderance amongst Gujjus and Punjabis."

Another commented, "I don’t believe that’s true Gujjus are generally humble, warm, and grounded people. They’re progressive in their thinking, yet deeply connected to their culture and traditions. You’ll rarely find a community that balances business acumen, family values, and cultural pride as effortlessly as they do."

A third one said, "I think this whole discussion is highly unwarranted. To link anything to a particular community, is not at all right. Some people may create nuisance but that does not mean we tag a community as such. Comments should be restrictive in nature."

Also read: YouTubers Nischay Malhan Aka 'Triggered Insaan' and Ruchika Rathore get married, together they earn Rs... every month..., their combined net worth is Rs...